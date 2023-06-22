The Brawling Brutes will pay homage to legendary tag team at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Brawling Brutes became one of the most popular WWE stables since last year's Clash at The Castle 2022 after Sheamus' incredible performance against Gunther. However, the trio has something special planned for the event in London and will pay homage to the legendary tag team The British Bulldogs at Money in the Bank 2023.

In 2022, Sheamus created The Brawling Brutes after the addition of Butch (fka Pete Dunne) to the main roster. The trio spent their initial run on the blue brand as heels before turning face while facing Imperium and The Bloodline.

WWE is headed to London for the Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event, and fans are excited to see the trio return to the United Kingdom. Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling's Tom Campbell, Ridge Holland revealed that they have plans to pay homage to The British Bulldogs in The O2 Arena. Check it out:

"It's just a little bit of a tip of the cap to a certain Bulldog and a certain Mr Dynamite that may have frequented the tag team division back in the day. I'll just leave it at that," [H/T - Cultaholic Wrestling]

The British Bulldogs were one of the best teams throughout the 80s, and fans in the UK would love to see Sheamus and Co. pay homage to the legends.

The Brawling Brutes' Butch will compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Last year, Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up ahead of WrestleMania 38, where he debuted on SmackDown and aligned with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. He also received a name change and went as Butch.

Last year, the company hosted its first event in the United Kingdom under the new regime when they went to Wales for Clash at The Castle. The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Impreium's Gunther blew the roof off the place when they faced for the Intercontinental Championship.

Earlier this year, WWE announced its return to the United Kingdom, and the company will host Money in the Bank in London. Butch received a small push as a singles star when he defeated Baron Corbin and qualified for the match.

The field is set for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, where Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Butch will compete for the briefcase.

Do you think Butch will win the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes