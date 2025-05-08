The Bullet Club undergoes a massive change with 7 members leaving the faction at once

The Bullet Club recently underwent a massive change with seven members leaving the faction simultaneously. The change occurred after the War Dogs defeated the House of Torture in a Loser Leaves Bullet Club Match.

The faction was divided into two subgroups. The War Dogs consists of Clark Connors, Taiji Ishimori, Drilla Moloney, and the leader, David Finlay. Meanwhile, the House of Torture consists of SANADA, Sho, and their leader, EVIL.

At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2025 - Day 1, Finlay, Connors, Moloney, Ishimori, and Gabe Kidd defeated EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in a tag team Steel Cage Match. The loss led to the House of Torture leaving the faction, as the War Dogs remain the only Bullet Club representatives in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Clark Connors offered Karl Fredericks (Eddy Thorpe) a spot in the Bullet Club

Clark Connors offered Karl Fredericks (Eddy Thorpe) a spot in the War Dogs group. The 34-year-old superstar was recently released by WWE.

Fredericks signed with the Stamford-based company, departing New Japan Pro Wrestling. Interestingly enough, he started his professional wrestling career after training at the NJPW LA Dojo, alongside Connors and Alex Coughlin.

On X/Twitter, Connors sent a message to Fredericks, quoting the War Dogs and seemingly offering him a spot in the faction.

"#MD4R," wrote Connors. [stands for "My Dogs for Real"]

The quote is commonly used by War Dogs members, who have a lot of history with the now-former WWE Superstar. The faction was formed by David Finlay after he defeated former leader Jay White and took over the group.

Shortly afterward, Finlay started making changes within the group, removing El Phantasmo in favor of Clark Connors. He also added Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, and Drilla Moloney. Finlay is also being managed by long-term member and veteran, Gedo, who left Jay White in favor of the current leader.

