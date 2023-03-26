"The Charlotte Flair character seems to always have armor on"- 36-year-old superstar claims she 'loves' her current gimmick

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her current character in the promotion.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen claimed that she is continuing her father Ric Flair's legacy and that diamonds are forever. Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking on Biography: WWE Legends, Charlotte mentioned that her character always had to put on armor. Flair further added that she likes to show her softer side while feuding with The Eradicator.

"The Charlotte Flair character seems to always have armor on. I think it’s very important to send the message just because someone appears a certain way doesn’t mean they don’t have the same human problems and insecurities others have. I love that I’m getting to show a softer side of myself," said Flair. [H/T- TV Insider]

Dutch Mantell reveals how WWE made Charlotte Flair look like an "idiot" on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair's recent segment on SmackDown. The veteran stated that Flair looked like an 'idiot'.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that The Queen's reasoning for her and Rhea Ripley's rivalry made no sense. The former WWE manager added that the segment made Flair's character look weak.

"Charlotte [Flair] saying what happened three years ago didn't make sense. It's like A Football team saying '3 years ago we beat them'. It makes no sense in a real-time sort of way. Yeah, you beat them three years ago, but this is not three years ago! This is now! And I didn't understand why they would adopt that line of reasoning because it made Charlotte look like an idiot, I thought," Mantell said.

It would be exciting to see if Rhea Ripley would be successful at dethroning Flair at WrestleMania 39.

