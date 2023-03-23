Wrestling legend reveals how WWE made Charlotte Flair look like an "idiot" on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair has a lot on her plate at WrestleMania 39 as she faces Judgment Day's Eradicator, Rhea Ripley. In what seemed to be a sudden change of plans, 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenged The Queen. But there was one small detail that wrestling legend Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of, as he felt it made Charlotte look like an "idiot".

However, it can be said that WWE hasn't put too much effort into building up the women's matches at WrestleMania 39. Bianca Belair vs Asuka has been given minimal screen time with a less-than-enticing build-up. The big complaint for the SmackDown Women's title match is that the feud is solely centered around the fact that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair had a match three years ago at WrestleMania 36.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that the line of reasoning for the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley made the former look like an idiot:

"Charlotte [Flair] saying what happened three years ago didn't make sense. It's like A Football team saying '3 years ago we beat them'. It makes no sense in a real-time sort of way. Yeah, you beat them three years ago, but this is not three years ago! This is now! And I didn't understand why they would adopt that line of reasoning because it made Charlotte look like an idiot, I thought." (4:56-5:26)

"But all they got to do with that, how many days they got? Well, they got RAW and they got SmackDown. So, they can do something, and the closer they get and do something, the better." (5:27-5:56)

Charlotte Flair made a case for why she should headline WrestleMania 39 this year

Although there isn't too much steam for the feud, things did amp up on the 17th March episode of SmackDown when Charlotte and Rhea brawled and had to be separated.

Many fans feel that Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 should be headlined by The Usos vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles as that has been the more significant storyline in the last few months.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Charlotte Flair stated that Rhea Ripley winning the Royal Rumble should give them a guaranteed spot in the main event:

"Well, one, she won the Royal Rumble, so that's guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania. Not solely relying on that, but I think you have two titans, two athletes who — regardless of their story or who have faced each other prior — are gonna put on a main event match solely on that, knowing that they're capable of the storytelling. And possibly me retaining or crowning a new SmackDown Women's Champion. I think when a main title is on the line, it's always main event worthy," said Charlotte Flair.

