"The chin is sacred" - 45-year-old WWE Superstar takes a shot at Gunther

A 45-year-old WWE Superstar has seemingly taken a shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther on social media.

Sheamus and Gunther battled in an instant classic last year at Clash at the Castle PLE in Cardiff. The Celtic Warrior gave The Ring General everything he could handle, but in the end, it was still not enough to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion. Gunther emerged from the premium live event victorious and is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as longest reigning IC Champion in WWE's history.

He defended the championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Gunther allowed McIntyre and Sheamus to beat each other down and then capitalized to retain the title. He defeated Drew McIntyre once again at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Recently, Sheamus took to his Instagram story today to mock the Intercontinental Champion's chin. Gunther is the leader of the Imperium faction, and the group often claims that "the mat is sacred." The former WWE Champion joked on Instagram that "the chin is sacred" and uploaded a distorted image of Gunter.

Sheamus pokes fun at the Intercontinental Champion's facial features.

Gunther is set to defend the IC Title next week on WWE RAW

Gunther will have to go through Chad Gable of Alpha Academy to be able to break The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Chad Gable earned a shot at the title by winning a Fatal 4-Way on the August 7th edition of the red brand. Gable defeated Imperium's Giovanni Vinci last night on RAW, which promoted the champion to challenge Otis to a match. He then defeated Otis via pinfall after connecting with a Powerbomb, but Gable immediately got into the ring after the match.

Gable hit the champion with a release German Suplex that sent him tumbling out of the ring. Imperium then retreated as Alpha Academy stood tall in the ring to end the segment. Gable will now battle for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of RAW.

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old recently disclosed that he doesn't have any interest in an on-screen interaction with The Honky Tonk Man if he breaks his record at 454 days as Intercontinental Champion. It will be fascinating to see how WWE celebrates the incredible accomplishment if he can hold onto the Intercontinental Championship until September 8th.

Would you like to see Chad Gable win the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here