"The coolest" - Chad Gable breaks character to praise former WWE Champion

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable is one of the best technicians on the roster today.

Gable was involved alongside Otis in a highly entertaining feud with RK-Bro last year on the road to WrestleMania. Lately, the two wrestlers have not really had much direction on the red brand.

Whilst he has largely been the heel on-screen as of late, one half of the Alpha Academy broke character to call former WWE Champion Big E 'the coolest' on Twitter. The New Day man posted a picture of himself on Twitter, to which Gable responded with a genuine remark:

"@WWEBigE The coolest." Gable tweeted.

Big E, who unfortunately suffered an injury in a tag team match on the March 11th, 2022 episode of SmackDown, has been recovering at home, with no clear signs of when his return to television will be. E was accidentally dropped on his head during a tag bout by Ridge Holland, resulting in him fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

An OTD on January 9th of Big E's first Title win in WWE

Big E won his first Title in the Stamford-based company on January 9, 2013, when he defeated Seth Rollins to dethrone the latter and become the new NXT Champion.

After forming an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee for a few months, E branched out as a singles competitor and won several championships, most notably with The New Day faction consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as well.

His biggest career break came in 2021 when he won an MITB contract and subsequently cashed-in on Bobby Lashley on the September 13th episode of RAW later that year. The moment received a loud pop from the WWE Universe who felt E deserved it and was long over due for a world title run.

He retained the title against Drew McIntyre on pay-per-view and was booked to compete in a high-profile main event bout at that year's Survivor Series against the Tribal Chief. However, his reign was cut short at the hands of Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Do you think Big E will finally return to television in 2023? Leave your comments below.

