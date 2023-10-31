The Creed Brothers break silence after triumphant debut on Monday Night RAW

The Creed Brothers were visibly ecstatic after their first win on Monday Night RAW this week.

Julius and Brutus Creed made their main roster debut this Monday against Alpha Academy. The duo put up an incredible fight and got their first victory over the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

During an exclusive interview segment after Monday Night RAW, the team spoke with Byron Saxton. Julius said that they had grown up watching the flagship show, and it meant a lot to them to appear on the red brand:

"Those are guys that we watched compete in the sport of amateur wrestling growing up, so to share the ring with them tonight was special. The Raw audience has only known us a very short amount of time, but we’ve known Raw our entire lives."

During the same conversation, Brutus also mentioned that it was an emotional moment for him. He recalled being overwhelmed by the positive crowd reaction, especially when they won the match:

"I’m choked up too, thinking about it. It was amazing. We went out there, and the crowd at the end cheered even more when we won. That was shocking and surprising to me. I didn’t know what to expect. We went against the best we’ve ever gone against, and we came out on top. Not only did we come out on top, but the crowd was behind it and that was surprising to me." (H/T Fightful)

The Creed Brothers are yet to become a fixture on the RAW roster

Despite their incredible performance on RAW this week, it is yet to be decided whether Julius and Brutus will be permanent members of RAW moving forward.

In a recent report by Fightful Select, it was reported that there is no confirmation about The Creed Brothers' main roster status. The statement added that the call-up may not be permanent for now.

Expand Tweet

Despite the report, WWE seems highly invested in the faction, given their strong booking. Michael Cole even compared them to the legendary Steiner brothers during the match. It will be interesting to track their progress.

What are your thoughts on the Creed Brothers? Let us know in the comments section below.

