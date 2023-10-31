Update on the Creed Brothers' call-up to the main roster - Reports

The Creed Brothers put on an amazing show during their main roster debut on RAW this week against The Alpha Academy. A new report has emerged on the up-and-coming duo's potential call-up.

The match was made official on Twitter earlier in the day. Master Gable was pumped after a strong performance in Germany during WWE's Live event tour. He issued a challenge to any tag team that could step up to The Alpha Academy. The NXT tandem quickly seized the opportunity and accepted the challenge, leading to a bout on RAW.

The duo of Brutus Creed and Julius Creed made a strong impression on the fans with their in-ring ability. In fact, Julius showed his strength as he got Otis on his shoulders, allowing his partner to hit the slam and pick up an incredible win.

Fightful Select reported that there was no confirmation that the brothers are an official call-up yet. The report added that the call-up may not be permanent, and the WWE Universe will have to wait until Brutus and Julius become a staple of the flagship show.

Vince Russo is not impressed by the Creed Brothers

On the latest episode of the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on the Creed Brothers' main roster debut. He mentioned that the duo looked like any other tag team in the pro wrestling business. The veteran added that he was unaware of their NXT run and didn't care much about the tandem.

"I'm sitting there, I'm watching these two guys, and then I'm thinking about dozens and dozens of other teams that I've seen debut in wrestling, and I'm looking at these guys, and then I'm thinking of like the Steiners, and I'm thinking of the Legion of Doom. I'm probably thinking of the freaking Nasty Boys, I'm thinking of Harlem Heat, I'm thinking [of] Demolition. These are two regular jabronis, bro. I could care less, bro. I don't watch NXT, I'm never gonna watch NXT, and I certainly did not give a cr*p about these two jabronis."

Despite Russo's backlash, WWE seems intent on promoting fresh blood. On commentary, Michael Cole even compared The Creed Brothers to the Steiners. With the performance on RAW this week, it will be interesting to see what's next for the tandem.

