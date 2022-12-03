"The crowd goes mild" - WWE fans underwhelmed after Triple H brings back another released star after one year on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Triple H brought back another released WWE Superstar. It all happened when Damage CTRL was getting the better of Liv Morgan, who confronted them. While Morgan was seemingly teasing a feud against Bayley's faction, she was quickly outnumbered. The returning Tegan Nox made the save.

This marks another major addition to the roster by The Game, but this wasn't one of the well-received ones. Nox, who has suffered numerous knee injuries, will now get the main roster run that she never had when she was called up in 2021.

We should say that the reactions weren't all bad. It was more mixed, but many fans seemed underwhelmed at Nox's return to WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

#Smackdown Damage CTRL is being booked like such LOSERS. How is anybody supposed to take this team seriously. Tegan Nox is back tho, that’s cool. Hopefully she can bring SOME light to this God awful Smackdown women’s division. Damage CTRL is being booked like such LOSERS. How is anybody supposed to take this team seriously. Tegan Nox is back tho, that’s cool. Hopefully she can bring SOME light to this God awful Smackdown women’s division.#Smackdown

She’s got the chance now to prove both.



Let’s go. I’ve been on record for years that Tegan Nox is A) one of the best wrestlers in the entire world, and B) has all the tools to be a 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 star.She’s got the chance now to prove both.Let’s go. #SmackDown I’ve been on record for years that Tegan Nox is A) one of the best wrestlers in the entire world, and B) has all the tools to be a 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 star. She’s got the chance now to prove both. Let’s go. #SmackDown https://t.co/tlSNfRW08T

#SmackDown That was a brutal segment to bring Tegan Nox back during to be honest. That was a brutal segment to bring Tegan Nox back during to be honest.#SmackDown https://t.co/MaPf0F9qHc

hopefully this helps this Smackdown division



#Smackdown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… TEGAN NOX IS BACK IN WWE #SMACKDOWN hopefully this helps this Smackdown division TEGAN NOX IS BACK IN WWE #SMACKDOWN hopefully this helps this Smackdown division #Smackdown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Qzun05apNZ

thee @theeglowdoll twitter.com/i/web/status/1… botching your finisher on your legit RETURN?.. it’s a no for me tegan nox. #smackdown botching your finisher on your legit RETURN?.. it’s a no for me tegan nox. #smackdown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ja5b3ZwwSv

Triple H now has a bloated SmackDown Women's roster

One problem that could emerge from Nox's SmackDown appearance is that she will be the 18th woman on the roster. While this list includes three major inactive names, such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Naomi, the SmackDown Women's roster now has three superstars more than RAW.

It will be interesting to see how the roster gets adjusted and what Triple H will do about it. RAW has 15 women, and if the rumors are true, Charlotte Flair could return to the Red brand for a feud against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Will Tegan Nox succeed on SmackDown? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

