"The crowd was not responding" - Former WWE writer wasn't a fan of this title match at Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 featured four matches. The Women's Royal Rumble Match kicked off the night. Motor City Machine Guns versus #DIY followed next. Speaking of the tag team title match, it seems the bout didn't sit well with an industry veteran.

During the WWE Royal Rumble Review and BreakDown on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo explained why he wasn't a fan of the two out of three falls match between MCMG and #DIY.

"The crowd was not responding to this match. And Chris, even at the beginning of the match, when the Guns did everything in sequence at the same time, nobody was responding."

He continued:

"I'm looking at the people and I'm listening and that's why I'm saying, bro, it's such a weird roster because half of it, they (fans) don't care about. The other half of it, they do care about." [From 24:28 onwards]

Despite tying the score with the second fall, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin failed to defeat Gargano and Ciampa at Royal Rumble 2025. The closing moments of the match saw Angelo Dawkins attack one-half of the Guns, allowing #DIY to retain the titles.

Post-match, Montez Ford joined his tag team partner to take out Gargano and Ciampa before grabbing the tag team titles for themselves. It remains to be seen what Triple H has next in store for SmackDown's tag team division.

