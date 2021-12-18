'The Cutting Edge' with former WWE Divas Champion, Bobby Lashley segment announced for RAW

WWE has announced the return of Edge's talk show for WWE RAW next week. This came during tonight's episode of SmackDown. He will be joined on 'The Cutting Edge' by Maryse.

Next week will see the first episode of Edge's talk show since his return to in-ring competition in 2020. The last episode of 'The Cutting Edge' came on SmackDown 1000 in October 2018, with guests Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Anyway, it fits into the build for the match between Edge and The Miz at WWE Day 1.

Edge and The Miz have been entangled in a feud after both men returned to RAW on November 29. Since then, for the past two weeks, Edge and The Miz have been cutting intense promos against one another. Things got physical on last week's RAW, with The A-Lister standing tall over his WWE Hall of Famer rival.

Edge went for the spear, but The Miz used Maryse as a shield allowing him to hit the Skull Crushing Finale. However, the former Divas Champion was upset at this move. She reminded Miz that she's a mother and slapped him in the face.

Maryse will have the chance to speak about this matter, with Edge asking her about it. Things may get physical yet again should her husband interfere. Perhaps, the tension between the "It" couple may be a ruse. We will probably find out on RAW.

WWE also announced Bobby Lashley for RAW

Bobby Lashley has also been confirmed for next week's episode of RAW, where he and MVP will be demanding respect. The All-Mighty was added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1 after defeating Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E.

