Dan Severn recently opened up about what the wrestling world would look like without former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

For those who have been watching wrestling for a long time, it's hard to imagine a WWE without Vince McMahon. However, in July this year, the 77-year-old stepped down as the Chairman owing to several allegations against him.

Though Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have done a great job carrying the company in the wake of McMahon's departure, many fans are still coming to terms with the latter's absence. In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dan Severn shared his thoughts on what wrestling's future looks like.

The MMA legend cited how the power was first transferred from Vince McMahon Sr. to his son, Vince McMahon. Severn explained that, similarly, things would not come to a standstill and would continue to thrive despite the changes.

"Can I imagine without him? Yes. You gotta realize his father, Vince McMahon Sr., started. I think it was called WWWF back then, and then it got shortened to WWF, and then it was WWE. The cycle would go on. Professional Wrestling would continue; it would change in terms of formats and, leadership, and ownership, but it would continue."

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's documentary will air soon

Though he's away from WWE now, McMahon remains one of the most alluring and fascinating personalities the wrestling business has ever seen. Fans will now get a deeper insight into him thanks to Vice Network's latest documentary.

Titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon," the two-hour presentation will air on 13th December at 9 PM ET. Going by how engrossing Vice's "Dark Side of the Ring" series was, fans can expect another well-researched documentary. It'll be interesting to see which all facets of McMahon's life the documentary will explore.

What do you make of Dan Severn's thoughts on the wrestling business without Vince McMahon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

