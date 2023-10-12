"The day that everything changed" – Heartbreak for fans as WWE star believes career-defining moment was "for the best"

WWE fans have always been vocal about creative decisions the company or superstars make. One change that took place four years ago did not sit well with fans, as Bayley showed off a new gimmick while turning heel in the process.

Before that, The Role Model had one of the cutest and most lovable on-screen gimmicks ever. The WWE Universe used to adore her fun-loving character who used to hug everyone. However, the star believed that no one took her seriously during that gimmick run and was extremely vocal about changing it.

On the October 11, 2019, episode of SmackDown, Bayley showed off a new look with short hair as she turned heel, much to fans' dismay. During the same episode, she defeated Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Recently a fan took to Twitter to post that four years ago we saw a heel turn from The Role Model and how she defeated Flair on the same day to become champion.

"4 years ago today, [Bayley] revealed a new transformation, destroyed the Bayley Buddies, and defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship," the fan tweeted.

The Damage CTRL member quickly noticed the post and commented that everything changed that day for the best. This is an indicatiion that we will never see her go back to that gimmick because she has been doing well since becoming a heel.

"The day everything changed for the best," The Role Model wrote.

WWE Superstar Bayley talks about desire to face Damage CTRL teammates at WrestleMania

At the WWE Fastlane post-show press conference, The Role Model said that her dream was to face her teammates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment."

It remains to be seen what Asuka and Charlotte Flair will do to The Role Model after the latter's interference during their match against IYO SKY for the Women's Championship.

