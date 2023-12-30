"The definition of a sore loser" - WWE announcer hits out at Kofi Kingston over 10-year-old incident

WWE announcer and former wrestler Wade Barrett had some words for his former rival, Kofi Kingston.

Barrett was a dominant force in WWE throughout the 2010s, winning the Intercontinental Championship five times. He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2015. He is probably best remembered as the leader of the Nexus, a faction that took the company by storm back in 2010.

Kofi Kingston and Barrett had a match for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW back in December 2013, which Wade won. Kofi reacted to a vignette of the match and joked that he would report the account to Elon.

Expand Tweet

Barrett took notice of Kofi's tweet and called him out for being a sore loser. He mentioned that the match happened 10 years ago, and The New Day member had still not gotten over it.

"10 years later.. The definition of a sore loser. Kofi ‘The Snake’ Kingston 👇🏻," Wade Barrett shared.

Check out Wade Barrett's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wade Barrett is an announcer on WWE RAW

With the changes in the announcement teams earlier this year, Wade Barrett found himself on commentary duties on Monday Night RAW with Michael Cole. Cole is also part of the SmackDown announcement team with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick.

Since then, Barrett has done an amazing job calling the action on Monday nights. In fact, he recently garnered praise from the WWE Hall of Famer, Road Dogg. On an episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast, the former D-Generation X member claimed that Barett was arguably the best announcer in the business currently.

"I would argue also that Wade Barrett might be the best commentary guy in the industry. One because I love his voice, and two, he's really stinking good at it and only getting better," Road Dogg said.

Other than being a successful announcer, the former Nexus leader can boast of a successful in-ring career in WWE, where he enjoyed main-event status for a while.

What are your thoughts on this rivalry between Barrett and Kingston? Let us know in the comments section below.