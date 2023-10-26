Wade Barrett is the best commentator in the industry, WWE official says

Wade Barrett commentates on WWE RAW every week alongside Michael Cole. WWE Hall of Famer and live events executive Road Dogg recently gave his take on the Englishman as both an announcer and a wrestler.

Barrett spent four years in WWE's developmental system before wrestling on the main roster between 2010 and 2016. In 2020, the 43-year-old returned to the company as a color commentator on the NXT brand. He moved to SmackDown in 2022 before switching to RAW in August of this year.

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg said Barrett is among the best commentators in wrestling right now:

"I would argue also that Wade Barrett might be the best commentary guy in the industry. One because I love his voice, and two, he's really stinking good at it and only getting better."

As a wrestler, Barrett is best remembered for being the leader of the villainous Nexus faction. He also won the 2015 King of the Ring tournament and the Intercontinental Championship five times.

Road Dogg discusses Wade Barrett's in-ring career

In 2016, Wade Barrett was granted his release from WWE after a 10-year association with the company. The Brit has not wrestled since he and Sheamus lost to Big E and Kofi Kingston on the April 4, 2016, episode of RAW.

Road Dogg added that WWE's higher-ups likely wanted Barrett to continue wrestling before he walked away from in-ring competition:

"I think it was his decision to step out of the ring. I don't think that was anything that the company decided or anything. Look, he went and he did a movie or two. He came back and he does the commentary. I thought he was a great wrestler, and I love shooting the breeze with him because he's a great guy, he's a smart guy, he's intuitive. I'm a huge fan of Bad News Barrett."

In 2022, Barrett said in an interview with BT Sport that he would consider wrestling again if a return made sense from a storyline perspective.

