Wade Barrett on the possibility of a WWE in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett said he was open to an in-ring return someday.

Before he departed WWE in 2016, Bad News Barrett was a notable heel as the leader of Nexus and captured the Intercontinental Champion five times. He later returned in 2020 as a commentator for NXT but hasn't wrestled ever since.

In an interview with BT Sport, the NXT commentator said that he is in great shape and will be ready to return to the ring when the time comes. However, he wasn't in a hurry since he is currently enjoying his time at NXT as a commentator.

"I can still move, I can still lift. Body is feeling good. I've always said, look, I'm in shape, I'm fit, and I'm healthy. If the right opportunity presents itself at my door, then maybe we're gonna see a Wade Barrett return in the ring one day. I'm not chasing anything, sometimes guys in these interviews start floating ideas up because they secretly really want me back in the ring. I love my gig in NXT, I love commentating, it's the happiest I've ever been, I don't have a strange itch I'm desperately trying to scratch." (0:07-0:36)

Barrett also announced that he extended his contract with WWE for another two years to continue his role as NXT's commentator.

Wade Barrett claims no wrestler ever really retires

Wrestlers often find themselves in a mentoring position in the sport once they retire as active competitors. Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who took up corporate roles for the company, are the most recent examples.

Wade later confessed that he believed wrestlers never truly retired from the role. He added that if there's an opportunity like this in the future, he might return to the ring.

"I don't think you ever really retire when you're a wrestler. So, if the right opportunity presents itself, at the right time, then yeah we might see me back in the ring at some point." (0:38-0:48)

