Update on Wade Barrett's future in WWE

NXT commentator Wade Barrett shared that he has extended his contract with WWE and is going to continue his role in NXT.

Bad News Barrett has found success in different fields in the company. During his active run as a superstar, he was the leader of The Nexus and captured the Intercontinental Champion five times. He departed the company in May 2016 but signed a full-time contract and returned in 2020 as a commentator for WWE NXT.

On BT Sport, the commentator shared that he agreed to renew his contract. He added that it has been two years since he came back and is very excited to continue working with the promotion.

"I am about to hit my two-year anniversary, just signed a new extension to my contract actually, contract was up." The NXT Commentator shared. "Yeah, it's been two years, very happy. So I think, August 2020 is when I came back and last week agreed the new deal. So very very happy to be staying around with WWE, and continuing in my role with NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it." (0:01-0:22)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe TWO MORE YEARS OF



"Last week I agreed a new deal, I'm very happy to be staying around with WWE and in my role in TWO MORE YEARS OF @StuBennett "Last week I agreed a new deal, I'm very happy to be staying around with WWE and in my role in #WWENXT 🚨 TWO MORE YEARS OF @StuBennett 🚨"Last week I agreed a new deal, I'm very happy to be staying around with WWE and in my role in #WWENXT" https://t.co/bLOO4u7Ftu

What do fans think about Wade Barrett's extension with WWE?

Although the former in-ring superstar mainly played a heel in the promotion, Bad News Barrett still garnered fans and even more as a commentator.

Following the announcement, a number of fans expressed their delight and praised his work as a commentator:

themostgoodofman @Im_a_good_man13 @btsportwwe @StuBennett I think we can all agree he's killing it in nxt @btsportwwe @StuBennett I think we can all agree he's killing it in nxt

One fan joked that he remained with the promotion due to Toxic Attraction:

Drago @Notorious401 @btsportwwe #WWENXT @StuBennett The power of Toxic Attraction! Lol jk, this is great news as he's been fantastic on commentary. @btsportwwe @StuBennett The power of Toxic Attraction! Lol jk, this is great news as he's been fantastic on commentary. 👏👏 #WWENXT

Others stated that once the draft happens, he should be with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on SmackDown:

At the moment, it looks like the former Intercontinental Champion is more interested in his role as a commentator and won't be coming back inside the ring. Still, it would be interesting to see if WWE decides to switch Barrett to another brand.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions.

Edited by Neda Ali