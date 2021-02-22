The difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan explained by Conrad Thompson [Exclusive]

Conrad Thompson has revealed what he feels is a key difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Ryan Boman, the American podcast producer explained that the difference between WWE's CEO and AEW's President is that they are a fan of differing wrestling products.

Thompson implied that Tony Khan is "a wrestling fan", whereas Vince McMahon is simply "a WWE fan."

Here is what Conrad Thompson has to say on the differences between the two wrestling titans:

"I think he, like me and you, is a big wrestling fan. That’s probably the difference. Tony’s a fan. Tony is uniquely qualified to know what we want to see. He’s one of us. And I don’t know if that’s going to rub some people the wrong way, but I don’t know the last time Vince McMahon was a wrestling fan of another promotion. I think he’s a WWE fan. I don’t think he’s looking for New Japan tapes or wants to know what’s happening in Ring of Honor. I think he has people for that. But Tony Khan? He’s probably watching all that stuff. Because he’s like me and you, he’s a wrestling fan."

Conrad Thompson on Tony Khan & AEW working with other wrestling companies

During the same interview, Conrad Thompson would praise Tony Khan and AEW for being willing to work with other wrestling companies like NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. He said Tony Khan was correct for ignoring "the old way of thinking."

"I’m super excited. I think it took somebody like Tony Khan who realized that maybe the old way of thinking is a little outdated and a little short sighted. This is going to be good for everyone involved. And in the end, with all those relationships, he’s sort of the big dog!... Here in America AEW is number two to WWE, and it’s a long way before we even have a discussion about number three. That’s my opinion. So I think Tony’s made the right move here."

AEW and Tony Khan are continuing to expand on their relationship with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling, with stars from all three promotions appearing on different companies' broadcasts.