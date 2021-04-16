The Dirty Dawgs to defend the Tag Team titles on this week's SmackDown

The Dirty Dawgs will be defending their SmackDown Tag Team titles just one week after successfully retaining them. The duo of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will once again take on a familiar pair of opponents.

WWE has announced that there will be a Championship match on this week's episode of SmackDown as The Dirty Dawgs will take on The Street Profits.

The rivalry between the two teams has been going on for some time now. During last week's special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, The Street Profits were left fuming after Ziggler and Roode retained their titles by stealing the pin in the Fatal Four-Way match.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will get their shot at redemption this week. It could prove to be their last chance at getting back the titles as well.

WWE also announced a match between Rey Mysterio and Otis. These two teams have also been at each other's throats for the past few weeks, and will now look to continue their rivalry.

Will the Dirty Dawgs successfully retain the SmackDown tag titles for the second time?

The Dirty Dawgs are enjoying a great run as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

They were able to weather the storm last week and retain their titles against The Alpha Academy, The Mysterios and The Street Profits. However, Roode and Ziggler have been using underhand tactics to secure wins and this has not gone down well with the WWE Universe.

There are a lot of factors that could play against The Dirty Dawgs on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Ford and Dawkins would know what to expect from the champions at the moment and could have a plan in place to tackle the dirty tactics used by Roode and Ziggler.

Will the veteran experience of The Dirty Dawgs once again carry them to a victory? Or will the Street Profits come out on top? Let us know down below.