The Dirty Dawgs steal a win to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Dirty Dawgs had their work cut out on this week's SmackDown. However, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were able to escape with a win and hold on to their SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The pair of Ziggler and Roode took out The Street Profits, The Alpha Academy, and The Mysterios in order to retain their titles. The match was an absolute treat for the fans as all four teams performed to the best of their ability.

However, The Dirty Dawgs used their experience to score a sneaky win and leave as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

If @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 win tonight, they'd be the first father-son combination to win tag team gold in WWE! Can they get it done? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VWACtdgkWt — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

The match turned in the favor of Roode and Ziggler after a confusing series of tags took place in the ring in the final moments of the clash.

Montez Ford hit a beautiful Frogsplash on Chad Gable and it seemed as if The Street Profits were going to walk out of SmackDown as the new champions.

Unfortunately for Ford, he was not aware of The Dirty Dawgs who were waiting for this exact moment to seize their opportunity. Ziggler would take out Montez with a Superkick before allowing Robert Roode to steal the pin on Gable and seal the win.

What is next for The Dirty Dawgs and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

The Dirty Dawgs have successfully retained their titles and will be looking for new challengers. However, Roode and Ziggler aren't exactly popular as champions with the WWE Universe, thanks to their shady and dirty tactics.

Advertisement

The question arises as to who can possibly take the tag team titles away from them?

All three challengers from tonight's title match are still in the picture and it will be interesting to see what direction will be taken after WrestleMania 37.

Who would you like to see challenge and possibly dethrone The Dirty Dawgs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.