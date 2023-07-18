"The disease is Vincent Kennedy McMahon" - WWE Universe reacts to scrapped plans for Bray Wyatt's new possible stable

Bray Wyatt's WWE absence has been a mystery as the audience was keen to see The Eater of Worlds compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Recently, fans reacted to the reported scrapped plans for a new version of The Wyatt Family, which included Eric Young.

Earlier this year, Bray Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber. After the event, The All Mighty feuded with Wyatt for a while before the former Universal Champion went on a hiatus due to an undisclosed reason.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there were plans for a new version of The Wyatt Family before the release of Eric Young. However, Young didn't want to work with Vince McMahon, which led him to leave WWE. Fans reacted to this and believe McMahon is the reason for Wyatt's absence as well.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Eric Young was set to be involved in a new-style version of the Wyatt Family with both Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. The creative plans were set in January, and would’ve started after Wrestlemania. However, Bray was sidelined due to an illness.



(Fightful)

Chainsaw Kev @M_F_Ninja @reigns_era Yeah this starting to make more sense. Bray has a mysterious illness that’s kept him away for months and the guy he was supposed to have in his faction leaves because he doesn’t want to work under Vince.

📝 @crewszn @reigns_era Would’ve been a great story but seems to be more of a curse to be apart of any Bray Wyatt plans at this point. Dudes a total liability

After his release from WWE, Eric Young went back to IMPACT Wrestling and appeared at Slammiversary to help Scott D'Amore. Meanwhile, there are no signs of Bray Wyatt's return to the company.

9-time Champion was reportedly set to team up with Bray Wyatt before WWE hiatus

Earlier this year, WWE reportedly had plans to create a new version of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, Eric Young, and Bo Dallas. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped ahead of WrestleMania 39, and Wyatt went on a hiatus before the event.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss made her return to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 with a new gimmick. She even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Asuka. However, she was slowly turning back into Dark Alexa at this year's Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful, Bliss was supposed to be in the upcoming stable and reunite with Bray Wyatt after over two years. However, plans changed, and the stable was never created. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss also went on a hiatus when she announced her pregnancy.

WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker.

New stables have been formed in the company ever since Triple H took over the creative duties. However, it seems like WWE was not able to recreate the magic of The Wyatt Family under the new regime yet. It will be interesting to see when Wyatt returns to the company.

What are your thoughts on the Eater of Worlds' second run? Sound off in the comment section below.

