“The disrespect is real” - WWE fans horribly disappointed after Becky Lynch does not main event RAW

WWE fans are disappointed that Becky Lynch wasn't in the main event of RAW.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' highly-anticipated rematch was one of the focal points heading into Monday Night RAW tonight. The rivalry between these two women started a couple of months ago when Trish betrayed The Man after they lost the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Since then, the women have been feuding with each other. Their first match ended with Stratus as the winner after interference from Zoey Stark. Following that loss, Lynch has been campaigning for a rematch against the Hall of Famer which was finally set up for this week. To make matters worse for Stratus, Stark was banned from ringside tonight.

The two women put on a hard-fought match that went back and forth, with neither dominating. In the end, the match ended with a double count-out after both women brawled into the crowd. The brawl continued into the concourse, ending after Trish Stratus hit Lynch with a chick kick with help from Zoey Stark.

Expand Tweet

Although both women put on a great match, WWE fans were disappointed that Becky Lynch wasn't in the show's main event. Instead, it was Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor who main evented RAW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan said he is turning off the television since he considers this the main event.

Expand Tweet

This fan felt that they deserved the main event spot on RAW.

Expand Tweet

This fan mentioned since the build to the match was excellent, they both should've been featured in the main event.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, Adam Pearce caught up with Trish and Stark, and he didn't seem pleased with the outcome. Hence, he announced that there would be another rematch with a definitive winner as both women will square off in a steel cage match.

However, Pearce did not provide any timeline as to when this match will take place. The odds are it might happen at WWE Payback on September 2. This announcement will surely excite fans at the prospect of seeing women settle their differences inside a steel cage. It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious the next time they meet.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus should've main-evented RAW tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here