"The downfall begins" - WWE Universe goes wild over the possibility of Ronda Rousey working in NXT

Ronda Rousey has been one of the most significant assets to WWE since she made her debut in the company. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has shifted her focus towards the women's tag team division alongside her long-time friend Shayna Baszler. Recently, fans went wild over a new report stating that Rousey could work in NXT.

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her debut for the company and immediately became one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment. The Baddest Woman on the Planet became one of the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champions and also captured the SmackDown Women's title twice.

A new report from WOR stated that several stars will make a trip down to the developmental brand, and one of those names was Ronda Rousey. Fans went wild over the news as some criticized her in-ring skills and hoped that she would one day work with the developmental brand.

Fans often imagine the worst when it comes to The Baddest Woman on the Planet, but Rousey could make a trip similar to Seth Rollins in order to boost the ratings of the show instead of having a lengthy program on the developmental brand. She is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions which means her visit could also be to defend the title.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be in a unification match on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey officially entered the women's tag team division when she returned from her hiatus and teamed up with Shayna Baszler on Friday Night SmackDown. The two began to dominate the tag team division leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Rousey and Baszler entered themselves into the Fatal-4-Way WrestleMania Showcase match. The team was successful at WrestleMania 39 Night Two and earned a shot at the tag belts. Unfortunately, both stars took some time off to deal with injuries.

Last month, the two finally won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW. However, the company also brought the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, to the main roster, and now there are two sets of tag team gold on the main roster.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that both titles will be merged in a unification match on an upcoming episode of SmackDown. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to become the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

