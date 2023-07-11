"The Dream Team", "You can be her stunt double for sure" - WWE fans salivate over current champion's recent picture with Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is a universally loved actor who was spotted recently with a WWE Superstar. She is the star of the upcoming Greta Gerwig project Barbie, which is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

When current Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan shared a picture alongside Margot Robbie, the fanbase of the two left awestruck comments below the post.

Calling them twins, a section of the people have been salivating over the prospect of the two stars working together in some capacity down the line.

One fan even noted how they should form a tag team, which is an actual possibility if they want to – even if for a one-off, as we know of WWE's interest in using celebrities for its major shows.

Check out some reactions below:

Robert @Robertcruick89 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Omg are you in the Barbie movie? @YaOnlyLivvOnce Omg are you in the Barbie movie?

Jordan is G.O.A.T. @ChiMizzouLA @YaOnlyLivvOnce Love these. You can be her stunt double for sure. But you’re going to be a real Hollywood star on your own soon. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Love these. You can be her stunt double for sure. But you’re going to be a real Hollywood star on your own soon.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank last week, picking up a massive victory over ex-UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have new challengers for the WWE titles

After returning earlier than expected on the June 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan is back to her winning ways. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has the distinct honor of pinning Ronda Rousey multiple times in a wrestling ring.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #LivMorgan Ladies and Gentlemen, the ONLY woman to pin Ronda Rousey not once or twice, but THRICE! Ladies and Gentlemen, the ONLY woman to pin Ronda Rousey not once or twice, but THRICE!#WWE #LivMorgan https://t.co/CmK8ZvmQC9

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship by winning Tag Team Turmoil last week on Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of tonight's show in Buffalo, New York, the company is yet to announce the championship match. It remains to be seen if the bout will happen in the coming weeks or if it will be added to SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Women's Tag Team Champions? Does Margot Robbie need to make an appearance on WWE TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

