"The dude is timeless" - Aleister Black showers massive praise on top SmackDown superstar

Aleister Black is back in the news after weeks of absence as WWE recently dropped a fantastic teaser of his new gimmick on SmackDown.

Black, however, was active on social media during his on-screen hiatus, and he most recently commented on a vintage Rey Mysterio photo.

The Wrestling Classic's Justin Dhillon posted a picture on Instagram of a prodigal 14-year-old Rey Mysterio holding his mask. Meanwhile, Aleister Black would react to the post with a very thoughtful message in which he had nothing but adoration for the Master of the 619.

Aleister Black recapped Rey Mysterio's iconic career in a few sentences and even name-dropped the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Tajiri, and Juventud "Juvi" Guerrera.

Here's what Aleister Black wrote:

"There's something to say for each era of Rey's career. From his Breakthrough in the US with Psychosis or matches with Eddie, Malenko, Juvi, and many more in WCW to his start in WWE and having matches with Tajiri, Eddie, Brock, Angle, etc., and later his current run. The dude is timeless. Then in between doing LU, the independent and matches for other companies and bringing classics everywhere. Rey has put so many, unselfishly, on the map and has made the business a better place, a true craftsman," said Aleister Black.

Aleister Black is back!

As noted above, Aleister Black returned to WWE TV on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and the former NXT Champion seems ready to start a new chapter in the company.

Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black are both on SmackDown and have previously been on the same side of a WWE storyline. Remember the entire eye patch saga? Yeah! However, the prospect of a rivalry between the two superstars now looks brighter than ever.

Aleister Black admires Rey Mysterio a lot, and it doesn't get any bigger than getting a rub from a legend that inspired your work, right?

What do you think? While we have five potential opponents, who should Aleister Black feud with now that he is back on WWE programming?