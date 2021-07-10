"The exact same contract Brock Lesnar has" - Former Superstar reveals what it would take for him to return to WWE [Exclusive]

Zach Gowen had a brief but memorable run in WWE in 2003-04 where he was involved in storylines with legends like Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper and Vince McMahon. He also had a short program with Brock Lesnar. Gowen, who had one leg amputated as a child, left a lasting impression in the minds of fans despite his short run.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gowen was asked if he was interested in potentially returning to WWE. Gowen joked that he would do it if WWE offered him the exact same contract as Brock Lesnar. He then said that he was not interested in returning to the road full time at this stage of his life:

"Yes, if only WWE would offer me the exact same contract Brock Lesnar has. I want his money and the exact same number of dates (laughs). I have zero interest, I'll tell you truthfully, I have exactly zero interest of being on the road full time at 38 years old, hopping on one leg for the past 30 years, father of three, as well as my other businesses I'm involved in as well that I find an amazing amount of fulfilment and opportunity. However, hey listen, my phone's on."

Zach Gowen on potentially wrestling in WWE and AEW

Later on in the interview, Zach Gowen was asked if he would be interested in wrestling in WWE again or in AEW. Gowen said that while he wasn't interested in returning to the road full time, he would pick up calls to listen to offers:

"It's just that simple. If there's an offer that comes down that's of interest, that works for me and my family, then of course I'll take that call and have that conversation. Is it a goal of mine to go back to WWE? No. Is it a goal of mine to be in AEW? No."

