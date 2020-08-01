'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt attacks Alexa Bliss to end tonight's SmackDown

While Bray Wyatt opened SmackDown with his Firefly Funhouse, it would not be the last time we would see the former Universal Champion on this week's episode. After Nikki Cross left her friend, Alexa Bliss, in the ring following her unsuccessful bid to dethrone SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, The Fiend appeared to attack Alexa Bliss.

A new direction for an ongoing battle between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has faced regular Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt (at Money in the Bank) and his former incarnation as The Eater Of Worlds (at Extreme Rules). The one version he hasn't officially faced is The Fiend.

At the end of the Swamp Fight at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, The Fiend appeared. It foreshadowed what is to come as Strowman has something The Fiend wants. To open the show, Wyatt appeared as if he had just come out of the swamp.

He warned Strowman, and it was a harsh warning that would play out in a chilling fashion to end SmackDown. Bliss accompanied her friend to the ring for the title match. She tried to console Cross after Bayley retained her title in the bout. A frustrated Cross pushed Bliss over and left the ring. What happened next was both unexpected and chilling to everyone.

It appears that The Fiend will play the ultimate mind game with Strowman as he has now involved an innocent friend of The Monster Among Men in Alexa Bliss. Bliss did appear as a visage of Sister Abigail during the Swamp Fight. What will Strowman's response to this be? Will Bliss suffer through more torture at the hands of the Fiend? It will certainly be an interesting road going forward.