The Fiend's presence helps AJ Styles to defeat Randy Orton and qualify for next week's No. 1 contender match

On this week's RAW, AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship scheduled for next week. Earlier in the show, Riddle and Keith Lee had also won their respective matches to qualify for next week's No. 1 contender match.

Captain Styles does it again! @AJStylesOrg is one step closer to being the No. 1 contender for the WWE Champion. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/69nQdxAEF2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 24, 2020

Styles had his big bodyguard Omos in his corner which gave him an edge over The Viper, but it was really The Fiend that The Phenomenal One should be thankful to since his presence allowed Styles to pick up a win over a disturbed Orton.

AJ Styles defeats Randy Orton with a little help from The Fiend

Although Styles never asked for it, The Fiend appeared at ringside in his match against Randy Orton towards the end which gave an advantage to The Phenomenal One. Orton who was distracted by the presence of The Fiend let his guard down and eventually found himself on the receiving end of the Phenomenal Forearm from Styles.

Styles then pinned The Legend Killer for the three-count and came out as the winner. After helping Team RAW to win in their traditional men's elimination match against Team SmackDown, AJ Styles will now face his former teammates Riddle and Keith Lee on next week's RAW.

The winner of that match will go on to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. The WWE Universe will have to wait till one week to find out who will challenge The Scottish Psychopath for the WWE title.