"The fight's over" - Charlotte Flair kept the divorce a secret but reveals how everything heartbreakingly fell apart 

Charlotte Flair has talked about her divorce - how she kept it a secret, and how things fell apart. The Queen made her feelings known.

Ad

In her interview with Sherri Shepherd, Charlotte Flair talked about keeping her divorce from Andrade a secret and how that fell apart.

Charlotte Flair shared what she had learnt, that it was okay to take a step back and take a breather and then start all over again. She said that she kept the divorce a secret, and then, after her Royal Rumble return and win, just when she was going to address the crowd on RAW, everything fell apart as her private life became public. She said that the first thing she realized was that the fight was over and she did not have to fight anymore.

Ad

Trending

The star added that she felt that the audience who actually watched wrestling had not seen what she had been through and what she had to fight through to get to where she was in her life.

"It's okay, not to be okay. That's what I learnt. It's okay to take a moment, to take a breather, to start over. I was able to keep the divorce a secret until I came back, won the Royal Rumble. I was on Monday Night RAW, like hearing from Charlotte Flair after her Rumble win, her epic return... then boom, everything hits. The media and I was... everything that I was scared of, hit that day. I was like The fight's over. I have nothing to fight. This is me, this is who I am, and I am standing in my worth. And people can have their opinions, but I think to the audience who watches wrestling, they have not seen what Charlotte has been through to get to where she is, but I know, so for Ashley, this is my biggest comeback yet. [2:07 - 3:00]

Ad

Ad

Charlotte Flair is heading into WrestleMania as the heel against Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair has a lot of work on her hands heading into WrestleMania, as she is looking to become World Champion once again when facing Tiffany Stratton. She will have to not only defeat the younger and more loved star at present, but she will have to do so while also dealing with her personal issues.

However, as she has said, that fight is over for her, and now she's focused on her comeback story. As such, winning yet another World Title would be a perfect way for her to bookend the return, and it remains to be seen if she can do exactly that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback