"The Final Boss commands it" - The Rock's bold message after leaving Cody Rhodes in a bloody mess on WWE RAW

This past Monday on RAW, The Rock made a huge statement when he took out Cody Rhodes and brutally attacked him to close out the show. Taking to Instagram, he sent another bold message directed at The American Nightmare.

The Rock's current WWE run saw him turn heel at the WrestleMania XL press event when he slapped Rhodes and aligned with The Bloodline. In the following weeks, he officially joined The Bloodline and also acknowledged Roman Reigns.

On Instagram, The Rock sent a bold message aimed at Rhodes after leaving him in a bloody mess. The 54-year-old veteran also posted a clip of him attacking Rhodes at the parking lot where he repeatedly hit the latter against his tour bus.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan reacted to The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is a renowned WWE fan and has previously revealed that he is also a fan of The Rock.

Following The Final Boss' controversial actions on RAW, he took to Instagram to send a series of messages aimed at Cody Rhodes. One such message caught the attention of Dhawan, who reacted to The Rock once again calling out Mama Rhodes on RAW. The Bollywood actor wrote:

"My god mama Rhodes ain't happy about Monday".

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. This will be the first time in several weeks the duo will appear together on WWE programming.

Reigns' latest appearance on TV was when he and Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes on last week's SmackDown. The segment ended with a face-to-face confrontation between Reigns, Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso against Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso.

The WWE Universe could expect The American Nightmare to get back at The Final Boss, especially after his brutal attack on RAW. Rhodes previously slapped The Rock when they crossed paths on an episode of SmackDown.

