"The first 20 minutes was absolute nonsense" - Former WWE writer slams Bobby Lashley and Riddle's match on RAW [Exclusive]

Vince Russo was not a fan of the match between Bobby Lashley and Riddle on WWE RAW last night.

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, beating Drew McIntyre. As for Riddle, he lost the WWE United States Championship to Sheamus at the 'Show of Shows'.

Vince Russo discussed the match between Bobby Lashley and Riddle from the RAW after WrestleMania on the latest edition of Legion of RAW. Russo was clearly not impressed because he felt the outcome was predictable and felt like the first 20 minutes of the show were wasted:

"Lashley defends the title against Drew Saturday night at WrestleMania. And now there's good old Riddle, riding around in the back on his scooter, decides that he wants a match against Bobby Lashley. So Bobby Lashley is going to give Riddle a very very predictable match. The first 20 minutes of this show is [sic] eaten up with Lashley going over Riddle," Vince Russo said.

Vince Russo on WWE's booking of Riddle

Vince Russo also gave an insight into how WWE are currently booking Riddle. He thinks Riddle was booked to lose at both WrestleMania and the RAW after because WWE believes RIddle has the charisma to take losses without them hurting him too much:

"They just beat Riddle at WrestleMania, they just had Lashley beat Riddle tonight but I will tell you this... Riddle, in my opinion, has enough charisma, enough personality, he will be able to overcome these defeats. His career is just starting out. He will be able to overcome this and that's what they are probably banking on but just the fact that Lashley is giving this guy a match, two days after WrestleMania, the first 20 minutes of this show was absolute nonsense," Russo said.

No one is the answer, but I’ll entertain the people who want a chance. Who’s next? @WWE #AllMighty pic.twitter.com/BrVwyUoncZ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 12, 2021

