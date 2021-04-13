Vince Russo explains the importance of RAW after WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently opened up about the importance of the RAW after WrestleMania. He also gave his take on the RAW that followed WrestleMania 37 last night.

Vince Russo is a former WWE and WCW writer who came into prominence during the Monday Night Wars of the late 90s and early 2000s, working on both sides of the war. He later worked in creative at TNA Wrestling.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wresting's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave an insight into the importance of the RAW after WrestleMania. He explained why it was so crucial to grab the attention of the casual fans who tune in after WrestleMania.

"We're coming off of WrestleMania and this is what's most disappointing to me... I will tell you from a writing perspective and somebody who wrote many many episodes of this show, we always knew that the night after WrestleMania we were going to have a huge audience tune in. Bro, after WrestleMania, a lot of people tune in to Monday Night RAW to see what happened on Mania in case they didn't get around to watching it. The show after WrestleMania always draws a huge number and were very important to us because we knew we had to grab that audience that was tuning in."

Vince Russo not impressed with the RAW after WrestleMania 37

Vince Russo also gave his take on this year's RAW after WrestleMania and the former WWE writer was not impressed. He said that the show didn't really do much to retain the casual fans who may have tuned in and not much happened that was worth writing home about.

"They grabbed nothing. This show was nothing. If I was to write home to mom about this show, what am I writing home about?"

It will be interesting to see what WWE have planned for the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 37 later this week.

