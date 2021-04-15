The former Taya Valkyrie comments on her Franky Monet name change in WWE NXT

Franky Monet - FKA Taya Valkyrie - loves her new name in WWE NXT.

Last night on WWE NXT, Franky Monet made her debut on the show by confronting NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. One of the biggest talking points coming out of her appearance was the name change.

Monet herself decided to comment on the name change earlier this afternoon on Twitter, revealing that not only does she love it, but she picked it out too.

"Hey guys, I LOVE MY NAME.....maybe since I picked it. Go figure! I could be called Sunshine Tuna an I would make it work!!! So take a breath, stop complaining and enjoy this evolution and ride with me. Thanks *praying hands emoji* #FrankyMonet"

A fan responded to Franky Monet asking her what made her choose her name, and she revealed the reasoning for the new one that she selected.

"Monet for the French artist, Franky because I've always loved unisex names and I think it's super cute, spunky and different."

While some fans still might not be on board with the name change, it should certainly help that Franky Monet is happy about it.

If last night's episode of WWE NXT is any indication, Monet will be inserted right into the NXT Women's Championship title picture with Raquel Gonzalez. The depth of the women's division in the black and gold brand right now is absolutely staggering.

Monet's addition to the roster, regardless of her name, should be seen as a huge positive going forward.

What do you think about the Franky Monet name change? Do you feel better about it knowing that the performer loves it and chose it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.