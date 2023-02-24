"The most fun I've ever had in my career" - Nikki Cross reflects on being a member of a group WWE disbanded

WWE RAW Superstar Nikki Cross has shared that being a member of SAnitY was the most fun she's ever had in her wrestling career.

She joined the heelish group during her time in NXT, where she portrayed a psychopathic and unhinged character. The stable included her husband, Killian Dain, Eric Young (leader), Sawyer Fulton, and Alexander Wolfe.

SAnitY was disbanded in 2019 after moving up to the main roster. The former RAW Women's Champion is the only one that's still in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Zak Ralph of Love Wrestling, Nikki Cross stated that she looks back fondly on that time. She expressed how much she enjoyed working with her former stablemates.

"SAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. You know, I had Eric Young who was like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Kilian Dain. (...) I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. (...) I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much, and I learned so much. It's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that because it's so integral to Nikki Cross as a character," said Cross. [H/T Fightful]

Nikki Cross collided with Asuka on WWE RAW this week

On the latest edition of the red brand, the former 24/7 Champion shared the ring with Asuka.

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was at ringside for the bout. The Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious after nine minutes of action.

After the match, Nikki Cross had a backstage segment with Candice LeRae, where she explained that she's been stalking the latter because she's alone and doesn't have any friends left.

LeRae is set to face Piper Niven on RAW next week. It'll be interesting to see what transpires during the show.

