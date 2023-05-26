"The future will be PHENOMENAL!" - AJ Styles calls out 36-year-old WWE Superstar one day ahead of Night of Champions

AJ Styles will face Seth "Freakin" Rollins this weekend at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia, as WWE looks to crown a brand new World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth, on the other hand, has been busy with his film commitments, as he will play a villain role in the upcoming blockbuster project, Captain America: New World Order. Due to this, The Visionary no-showed at the press conference earlier this evening, leading to his opponent calling out the "Hollywood star" for the latter's lack of focus on being champion.

The Phenomenal One also proclaimed to the Jeddah crowd that history will be made on Saturday night.

"AJ Styles will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion," Styles asserted. "No disrespect to Seth Rollins. God knows everybody would love to be a Hollywood star, but I'm more focused on what I'm doing here in the WWE: becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion." [31:42 onwards]

When asked about what Styles has in response to Seth's claim to bring change to the future of the global juggernaut wrestling promotion, the veteran responded:

"The future will be PHENOMENAL!"

AJ Styles on 33-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of Night of Champions

While there could be significant changes following the Saudi event if AJ Styles captures the World Heavyweight Championship, ahead of the show on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Speaking about the Aussie in a recent interview with the New York Post, who claimed on the blue brand that he hopes to witness the crowning of Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the new champion, Styles broke character to praise him:

"I think he’s [Grayson Waller] gonna do really well," Styles said. "I think he’s gonna take his place, wherever it might be on the roster, and it’s gonna go up. There’s no question about it. He’s got it. Whatever it is, he has it."

The two-time WWE Champion, who turns 46 early next month, has already made plans for retirement. Styles even has an opponent in mind, as revealed by the all-timer himself.

