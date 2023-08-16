"The gates of hell are open" - Ex-WWE writer on The Rock potentially getting involved in The Bloodline storyline

The WWE Universe wants The Rock to get involved in The Bloodline saga. Former Stamford-based promotion writer Brian Gewirtz shared his opinion on the Hollywood star potentially getting involved in his family's storyline.

The Rock's latest interactions with The Bloodline members in WWE came back in the 2015 Royal Rumble when he helped his cousin Roman Reigns when he was getting attacked by Big Show and Kane. After that, in 2016, he helped The Usos in an altercation against The New Day. Since then, he has made several appearances but has never appeared during any of the segments involving his family.

Recently, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz talked about his potential involvement on The Masked Man Show with Kaz podcast. He said that if Rock tweets something about The Blooldine, then his involvement will be inevitable, so he needs to be careful about it.

"Everything needs to be crafted and discussed and thought about, [again we've never talked about this it's just my opinion] if The Rock all of a sudden tweets something about The Bloodline, the gates of hell are open. It's on and you can tweet Grayson Waller, he can tweet back and there can be a funny little exchange but once you start doing The Bloodline thing, you got to be very very careful about it in my opinion." [47:38 - 48:35]

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz addressed why The Rock hasn't appeared in The Bloodline storyline yet

On the same podcast, Brian Gewirtz mentioned that The Rock hasn't appeared in The Bloodline saga because it won't look good for him to appear in WWE while writers are on strike.

"I would say this, first of all, The Rock looks at his social media. I don't know how much you can cover when you have millions of followers but somehow he saw the Grayson Waller thing. I mean we haven't discussed it... I think it's a bad look for an actor like The Rock, Cena, or Batista to appear on an entertainment program while there's a strike going on where people are not getting paid and striking every single day." [46:13 - 47:03]

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The People's Champ's future in the company and his involvement in The Bloodline.

