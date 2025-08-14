"The Girl is the Star of the Show" – Jim Ross Reacts to Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE Exits

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE contracts expired on August 10. As fans continue to speculate about their futures, legendary commentator Jim Ross gave his honest take on the real-life couple's act.

Kross became one of WWE's most popular stars in the first half of 2025 despite being presented as a villain. Many thought his and Scarlett's exits from the company were part of a storyline. However, the two-time NXT Champion has repeatedly claimed in interviews that their departures are legitimate.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he views Scarlett as a bigger star than Kross due to her appearance and charisma:

"Without sounding chauvinistic and a dirty old man, the girl is the star of the show. She's just got a great TV look, and she knows the right attire to wear, how to do her hair. Things that maybe not the average fan would think about, but her look, all around, her cosmetic look, and her attire, wardrobe, shall we say, is spot on. I don't have any idea if she can take a bump or would be willing to, but, of the two, and I'm not knocking the guy, Karrion Kross, but she's got that main-event look with no uncertainty." [40:13 – 41:03]

While Scarlett has wrestled more than 100 matches in her career, she only competed in two televised bouts after returning to WWE in 2022.

Jim Ross gives advice to Karrion Kross and Scarlett

After confirming their WWE exits, Karrion Kross and Scarlett both took to social media to announce they are available for wrestling bookings.

Moving forward, Jim Ross thinks the duo would benefit from working individually for some promotions:

"They limit themselves if they demand to be a unit. You don't want to limit the bookers or the booking people's creativity by saying you gotta use both of them at the same time in the same match in the same storyline. That might work oftentimes, and it does, but it's not the only way to look at things. She's got lots of charisma." [41:09 – 41:35]

Kross and Scarlett's surprise departures came eight days after the first night of SummerSlam. During the event, Kross lost to Sami Zayn in what might turn out to be his final WWE match.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

