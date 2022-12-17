"The GOAT is back" - Twitter explodes as John Cena accepts 7-time champion's offer to stun Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

WWE legend John Cena is set to return for his annual match this year, where he will lock horns with Roman Reigns on SmackDown's final show in 2022.

The Tribal Chief made his first appearance tonight since The Bloodline's victory at Survivor Series WarGames. He demanded Adam Pearce to book a tag team match in which Reigns will team up with Sami Zayn in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing.

The match was confirmed before the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made his way to the ring with The Bloodline members. Before Roman Reigns could talk about the upcoming bout, we saw John Cena hijack the segment via a video call.

The 16-time world champion stated that he received a text from Owens, requesting him to team up for a tag team match against Reigns and Zayn. John Cena accepted the offer and will return to SmackDown for his first match this year on the December 30th episode.

WWE fans were elated at the prospect of seeing Kevin Owens and John Cena together in the ring against their arch-rivals, Reigns and Zayn.

Here's how the fans reacted to the match announcement:

Interestingly, recent backstage reports claimed that Roman Reigns was unhappy when Kevin Owens slapped him during the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Additionally, the Tribal Chief has been keeping a close eye on Sami Zayn, who sacrificed his best friend for his Bloodline but still refers to KO as his "friend," albeit mistakenly.

