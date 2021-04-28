"The GOAT" - Former WWE stars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce praise retired 3-Time Tag Team Champion

Former WWE stars Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) and Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) took to Twitter to praise TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, following Natalya's recent revelations about her husband's WrestleMania 37 role.
Tyson Kidd produced every women's match at the recently concluded WrestleMania event. The latest backstage details come as no surprise as Wilson has often been considered one of the driving forces behind improving the quality of female WWE matches.
Many WWE Superstars from the women's division shared their appreciation for TJ Wilson on social media. Here's what Billie Kay had to say about the former 3-Time Tag Team Champion:
"Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson 🙏 He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be ♥️"
Here's Peyton Royce's reaction to TJ Wilson's backstage efforts:
"@TJWilson the GOAT"
Other top female WWE stars also reacted to Natalya's comments about Tyson Kidd
Natalya was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about Kidd's contributions towards shaping the WWE women's division.
As noted above, Wilson took up the daunting challenge of producing every single women's match on the WrestleMania 37 card, and it's safe to say that the Hart Dungeon graduate passed the test with flying colors.
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce weren't the only female stars who reacted to Natalya's comments. Nia Jax, Carmella, Renee Paquette, Dana Brooke, and a few other personalities had nothing but lovely statements to make about TJ Wilson.
TJ Wilson has stayed away from the ring since 2015. Even though Vince McMahon turned down his pitch for a one-off Royal Rumble return, the underrated veteran has thrived in his role as a backstage producer for the women of WWE.
As for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, the former WWE stars will be eligible to compete outside WWE after their non-compete clauses expire in July.