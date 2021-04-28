"The GOAT" - Former WWE stars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce praise retired 3-Time Tag Team Champion

Former WWE stars Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) and Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) took to Twitter to praise TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, following Natalya's recent revelations about her husband's WrestleMania 37 role.

Tyson Kidd produced every women's match at the recently concluded WrestleMania event. The latest backstage details come as no surprise as Wilson has often been considered one of the driving forces behind improving the quality of female WWE matches.

Many WWE Superstars from the women's division shared their appreciation for TJ Wilson on social media. Here's what Billie Kay had to say about the former 3-Time Tag Team Champion:

"Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson 🙏 He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be ♥️"

Here's Peyton Royce's reaction to TJ Wilson's backstage efforts:

Other top female WWE stars also reacted to Natalya's comments about Tyson Kidd

Natalya was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about Kidd's contributions towards shaping the WWE women's division.

As noted above, Wilson took up the daunting challenge of producing every single women's match on the WrestleMania 37 card, and it's safe to say that the Hart Dungeon graduate passed the test with flying colors.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce weren't the only female stars who reacted to Natalya's comments. Nia Jax, Carmella, Renee Paquette, Dana Brooke, and a few other personalities had nothing but lovely statements to make about TJ Wilson.

What would we do without you, @TJWilson?!?! So grateful for you!!



Y’all have no idea! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/ob1nAwH01T — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 27, 2021

I love this. TJ respects you so much, Jess. ❤️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 28, 2021

“TJ doesn’t want to brag or boast, but I’m going to be the one to do it for him!” @NatbyNature praising @TJWilson’s behind the scenes work with the WWE women’s division, in particular at WrestleMania this year.



FULL SHOW ⏩ https://t.co/JjPgGsmVwX pic.twitter.com/tetowOOn0K — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 27, 2021

TJ is the best! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 27, 2021

TJ Wilson has stayed away from the ring since 2015. Even though Vince McMahon turned down his pitch for a one-off Royal Rumble return, the underrated veteran has thrived in his role as a backstage producer for the women of WWE.

As for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, the former WWE stars will be eligible to compete outside WWE after their non-compete clauses expire in July.