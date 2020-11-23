The Gobbledy Gooker becomes the new 24/7 Champion at WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is rumored to feature several returns and appearances from WWE legends. We saw a massive return on the kick-off show of WWE Survivor Series as The Gobbledy Gooker made an appearance when the 24/7 Champion R-Truth was talking to the panel. In shocking fashion, he rolled-up R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion at WWE Survivor Series.

The Gobbledy Gooker is portrayed by Héctor Manuel Guerrero Llanes. He is a part of the Guerrero family with Eddie Guerrero as his brother and has worked for several promotions throughout his career. The Gobbledy Gooker also debuted on the same night as The Undertaker, thirty years ago. It is to be seen whether R-Truth gets back his title by the end of the night or not.

WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature Monday Night RAW go up against Friday Night SmackDown in a battle of brand supremacy. All the major champions of each brand will be taken on the champions from the other tonight. There are also two 5-on-5 WWE Survivor Series Elimination matches scheduled for the show, one for men's and the other for women's.

Other than that, WWE Survivor Series 2020 will see The Undertaker have his final farewell after a storied career of three decades in WWE. Several legends and WWE Hall of Famers are rumored to be backstage for the grand celebration.