The Godfather explains why Papa Shango failed in WWE

The Godfather says his Papa Shango gimmick failed in WWE because he did not know the character well enough.

Papa Shango appeared on WWE television between January 1992 and July 1993. The outlandish character was a voodoo practitioner who cast spells on WWE Superstars. He could also control arena lights and make his rivals vomit.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s 'Broken Skull Sessions' show, The Godfather said he lacked experience when he debuted as Papa Shango. He believes the character would have worked better if he had already established himself as a different villainous persona:

“I think what happened with Papa Shango, I was just still green [inexperienced], and to put you into a gimmick like that when you’re not even a wrestler, it was hard,” he said. “And so I probably didn’t meet the expectations that they wanted to. I tried but it was a hard gimmick to do, to try to get over. This voodoo guy that was putting spells on people. I think if I’d have been a more established, better heel, I would’ve did better.”

From Papa Shango to Kama the Supreme Fighting Machine and beyond, @steveaustinBSR and The Godfather cover a lot of ground in an all-new #BrokenSkullSessions available NOW exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. 🍻🚂 pic.twitter.com/3k6FKRYEv6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 30, 2021

Vince McMahon planned to revive Papa Shango as a more serious character in 1997. However, the WWE Chairman changed his mind and decided to put The Godfather (then known as Kama) in The Nation of Domination instead.

Papa Shango’s WrestleMania moment

The Ultimate Warrior returned to help Hulk Hogan after Papa Shango's appearance

Hulk Hogan defeated Sid Justice in the main event of WrestleMania VIII via disqualification following interference from Sid’s manager, Harvey Wippleman.

The original finish was supposed to see Papa Shango break up Hogan’s pinfall on Sid. Due to a miscommunication backstage, Papa Shango missed his cue and arrived late to the ring.

Speaking of Papa Shango, how great was it that his being late on the run in at Wrestlemania VIII forced Sid to kick out of Hogan’s leg drop? pic.twitter.com/zHfgXQG9oz — Jeff (@longtimejeff) February 23, 2021

The Godfather spoke about his late WrestleMania run-in in a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews' James Romero. He explained that the person in charge forgot to tell him to go, which meant the finish to the match had to be changed.

