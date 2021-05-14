The Godfather reveals the best real-life WWE backstage fight he's ever seen

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has recalled the time that D’Lo Brown almost broke Ahmed Johnson’s arm in a real-life backstage fight.

Johnson, a former Intercontinental Champion, worked for WWE from 1995 to 1998. In the summer of 1997, Johnson briefly joined forces with The Godfather (f.k.a. Kama) and Brown as part of the legendary Nation of Domination faction.

Speaking to James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather was asked to discuss a memorable backstage fight. The 2016 WWE Hall of Fame inductee instantly remembered an altercation between Johnson and Brown.

“Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown, and D’Lo whooped his a**,” he said. “D’Lo’s a real wrestler. I mean, he was a collegiate wrestler, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad and he [Johnson] is trying to tap out. D’Lo had him hooked so bad that me and Ron [WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons] had to tell him, ‘D’Lo, let him go. Let him go, D’Lo,’ because D’Lo was gonna break his arm or something. But that was the best one I’ve seen.”

Ahmed Johnson told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone in March 2021 that D’Lo Brown was a “dangerous” performer. The comments prompted another former Nation of Domination member, Mark Henry, to call Johnson a “bad human being” whose “credibility is shot.”

The Godfather on Ahmed Johnson’s reputation in WWE

Ahmed Johnson held the Intercontinental Championship for 58 days in 1996

The Godfather said he could not remember why Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown became involved in a backstage fight.

He added that many people tried to help Johnson improve as a WWE Superstar, but he “just didn’t get” the wrestling business.

“Don’t know, don’t remember,” he said. “I just remember D’Lo and him going at it. I don’t remember why. Ahmed Johnson, he just didn’t get it. He didn’t fit in with us either, and so he didn’t get it. At that point everybody couldn’t stand him. I’m about the only guy that probably doesn’t have real nasty things to say about him. I just tell people he didn’t get it. He didn’t get it and we tried to help him. He just didn’t get it.”

After leaving WWE in 1998, Ahmed Johnson spent six months in WCW in 2000 before having a short spell on the independent scene.

D’Lo Brown worked for WWE from 1997 to 2003 before returning in 2008 to have another six-month run with the company. He is now part of the IMPACT Wrestling commentary team.

