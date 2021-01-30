The Godfather reveals why he never signed with WCW

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar The Godfather opened up about why he never signed with WCW. He revealed which WWE legend advised him against signing with World Championship Wrestling.

Charles Wright aka The Godfather is a WWE Hall of Famer. Wright has also wrestled in WWE under a number of other names including Kama and Papa Shango.

The Godfather was recently a guest on the Scheduled for Two Falls podcast. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that at one point he was in talks to sign with WCW. However, he ended up not signing with the promotion after advice from Ron Simmons. The Godfather opened up about the advice that Ron Simmons gave him which led him to not signing with WCW:

"Ron Simmons is the one that told me, 'You don't want to go there. You won't fit in there. Don't go there, it's not the place for you. Stay where you are.' I'm a northern boy and those were all southern boys and I'm used to dealing with bikers and redneck racist dudes anyway so I have a short fuse with those dudes. He was like, 'You're going to hear this (racist abuse)' and I'm like, 'I ain't gonna hear that'. He said, 'Yes you are' and I said, 'Well, if I hear that I’m going to be fighting.' And he said, 'Well then you’re going to be fighting every day.' He said don't go there. You're not used to dealing with these guys."

The Godfather opens up about his relationship with WWE

The Godfather also opened up about his relationship with WWE over the years. Godfather, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, revealed that he has been under a legends contract since 2003/2004. He also said that he's still invited to WrestleMania every year:

"I always thought that if they put me in the Hall of Fame it would have to be a 'special' category. But I had been under contract with the WWE, and still am, under a legends contract since 2003 or 2004. To this day, they have been nothing but great to me. I still get a royalty check. They keep me on the Network and keep me relevant but every year I go to WrestleMania. Now you might not see me, but I'm there doing stuff." H/T: WrestlingINC

The Godfather was recently a part of The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series last November.