Details on two-time WWE Champion refusing to lose to The Ultimate Warrior

The Godfather has recalled how he only worked with The Ultimate Warrior in 1992 because Sid Justice refused to lose against the WWE legend.

Hulk Hogan defeated Sid Justice via disqualification in the main event of WrestleMania VIII. The Godfather (then known as Papa Shango) attacked Hogan after the match, leading to the return of The Ultimate Warrior.

Speaking to James Romero of WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather said Sid was supposed to work with The Ultimate Warrior after WrestleMania. However, due to Sid’s refusal to lose to Warrior, The Godfather took the two-time WWE Champion’s spot.

“I was never supposed to work with Sid,” The Godfather said. “Sid was supposed to work with The Warrior, and then Sid didn’t wanna do the job for him, so Sid took off. And then this is exactly what happened. They were building me as Papa Shango, and this is exactly what happened. This is what people in the office have said. They’re in the meeting and they said, ‘What are we gonna do?’ And Vince [McMahon] says, ‘Who’s got any steam on them?’ ‘Only person that’s got any steam on them right now is Papa Shango.’ Bam, they never had plans for me to go on beyond Warrior. That was just something to do real quick until they got Macho Man [Randy Savage] ready.”

The Ultimate Warrior defeated Papa Shango at 45 WWE live events and two WWE Superstars tapings between April 1992 and October 1992 (Source: CAGEMATCH).

The Godfather had no issues with The Ultimate Warrior

Papa Shango tried to cast spells on The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior worked for WWE from 1987 to 1992 before returning for a short run with the company in 1996.

Although Warrior was notoriously difficult to work with during his time in WWE, The Godfather had no problems with the man behind the character.

“Most people didn’t care for him, and he didn’t do anything to change their opinion of him, but he was cool with me,” The Godfather added. “I don’t know if he was cool with me because he wasn’t threatened by me, but he was real cool with me. I had no problems with Jim [Jim Hellwig, The Ultimate Warrior’s real name], I had no problems at all. He was the one putting over that voodoo and all that stuff, so God bless him, man.”

The Godfather also said he is “not a big fan” of Hulk Hogan. He believes the likes of The Rock, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker are “nicer people” than the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

