The Good Brothers announce their entry into the WWE Royal Rumble

IMPACT Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson has announced The Good Brothers' entry into the WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Taking to Twitter, The Machine Gun noted any Superstar is eligible to announce their entry into the Royal Rumble, and that is also the case with The Good Brothers.

Of course, Anderson's tweet isn't to be taken seriously, and the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is clearly being sarcastic with his comments. As a matter of fact, The Machine Gun was just responding to Brian Gewirtz, who questioned about WWE Superstars declaring themselves for the Royal Rumble.

Here is what Karl Anderson tweeted out:

Be careful Brian, as you kno and I’ve seen with humans there, you’ll drive yourself insane.....

But with your logic, here we go, #GoodBrothers declare ourselves in the rumble ! @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW https://t.co/KttipnHs25 — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) January 19, 2021

Both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were let go by WWE in 2020. The former members of The OC, Anderson, and Gallows found a decent amount of success in the company, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles twice and the WWE Tag Team World Cup.

The Good Brothers' journey post-WWE

Following their release from WWE, Karl Anderson teased a potential return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he announced the return of The Machine Gun moniker. However, that wasn't the case and The Good Brothers signed for IMPACT Wrestling.

Currently, in possession of the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, Anderson and Gallows have played a vital role in building the relationship between IMPACT and AEW. The two promotions recently started working alongside each other, which resulted in The Good Brothers reuniting with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, as well.

The trio has made quite the noise in IMPACT Wrestling and recently registered a huge win at Hard To Kill over the team of Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin. On the other hand, both Anderson and Gallows also showed up in AEW to help Omega in a brawl against Jon Moxley, and during the same episode, Omega, Anderson, Gallows reunited the band with The Young Bucks.

The five men have used both the Bullet Club name as well as The Elite for their newly formed faction, and it remains to be seen how the group plans on dominating both AEW and IMPACT.