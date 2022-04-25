"He deserves a sweet deal"- Former WWE Superstars comment on AJ Styles' contract news

AJ Styles received support from former group members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows about re-signing with WWE.

Before coming to WWE, AJ Styles was already a highly talked about name in the industry. Especially during his time with The Bullet Club alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The trio made their WWE debut as The Club in 2016, which later on became The O.C. in 2019. The stable disbanded after Gallows and Anderson were released from their contracts due to the budget cuts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Fightful, the Good Brothers talked about The Phenomenal One getting a lucrative contract in WWE. The duo also touched upon their contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

"He [Styles] deserves a sweet deal. Uncle deserves a sweet deal. The Good Brothers deserve a sweet deal. In July, IMPACT or someone else will give us something very sweet. We're sweet men. July 17th, maybe, I don't know,” said Luke Gallows. [H/T Fightful]

The Good Brothers recently competed in an eight-team elimination chamber match at IMPACT Wrestling, where they were unsuccessful in winning the tag team titles.

How much is AJ Styles' new contract worth?

The Phenomenal One made his debut in WWE as a Royal Rumble entrant back in 2016. He has since collected numerous accolades like the United States Title, the Intercontinental Title, and the RAW Tag Team Championship. He is also a two-time WWE Champion, the first to win the title outside of North America.

Earlier this year, reports stated that the superstar signed a new deal with the company worth $3 million per year with paid bus accommodations.

Styles is currently engaged in a feud with Edge and Damian Priest. On the latest episode of RAW, he was taken out by the duo in a backstage segment. It remains to be seen what the future will be for the former WWE Champion and whether he can capture the title once again.

