AJ Styles re-signs with WWE, new details revealed - Reports

WWE wasted no time in getting AJ Styles locked into a new deal with the company.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he'd heard AJ Styles had signed a new deal with WWE, but wasn't able to confirm it at the time.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed the story and revealed that The Phenomenal One has signed a new multi-year deal with the company. With Styles' contract set to expire later this year, WWE viewed re-signing him as a priority, as they didn't want to take the chance on him speaking with other wrestling companies.

According to Sapp, Styles' new contract is "well over $3 million a year" and will also have some of his bus travel accommodations paid for. WWE sources told SRS they believe that Styles' new deal is worth every penny and that he'll easily make that money back for the company.

Is AJ Styles a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer?

By signing this new multi-year deal with WWE, it appears that AJ Styles will spend the rest of his wrestling career with the company.

Styles has already done pretty much everything a talent can do with WWE since debuting at the 2016 Royal Rumble. The Phenomenal One is a grand slam champion and has competed against some of the biggest stars in the history of the business, including John Cena, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar.

If and when Styles decides to call it a career, it should be a no-brainer for WWE to immediately induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Styles' career has been so impactful he could easily headline any Hall of Fame class.

