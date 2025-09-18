The Great Khali stood next to a 17-year-old boy today and was forced to look up at him. On top of that, the youngster wants to be a WWE star in the future.The Great Khali, known for his gigantic 7 feet 2 inches height, where he even stood taller than the Big Show, has now not only met his match, but he has been forced to look up at someone for the first time. The teenager, Karan Singh, who is only 17, stands at 8 feet and 2 inches, a whole foot taller than the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.In an Instagram reel, The Great Khali is seen walking next to the gigantic teenager and talking to him. The young star is often known as the Greater Khali. Khali said that he was very impressed by the youngster and wanted to train him to go to WWE one day. The teenager has expressed interest in the past himself and posted pictures together with Khali on his page as well, inside a wrestling ring.Walking next to Khali in the reels, Karan Singh towers over the behemoth former world champion and even makes him appear as though he is short. Khali also commented that it was the first time that he was being forced to look up at someone in his life.&quot;He is very tall kid I want to make him WWE superstar I want really help him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Great Khali was dominant in WWEAfter leaving WWE, The Great Khali slowly stepped away from wrestling. While he runs his own training school, he no longer wrestles himself.At one time, he had one of the biggest pushes when he was a part of WWE himself, defeating the likes of The Undertaker, Batista, and Triple H to prove his dominance.It remains to be seen if he can bring the young Karan Singh to WWE in the future. Given the size of the star, with the proper training, he could become a force to be reckoned with.