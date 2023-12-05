The Great Khali reveals stunning new look

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was rocking a new look in his latest Instagram post.

Khali has been away from pro wrestling for quite some time now, and there hasn't been any indication that he will return to the ring at this point. He did hint at a WWE return during his Superstar Spectacle 2023 appearance, but no updates have come out since then.

The Great Khali boasts a massive Instagram following and receives good engagement on every single post that he shares. The WWE veteran recently posted a new video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen showing off a new look.

Check it out below:

The Great Khali made his WWE debut in 2006 and was pushed as a monster heel

Khali attacked The Undertaker during his memorable debut on an episode of SmackDown in 2006. He later defeated The Deadman in a singles match at Judgment Day 2006.

In an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive, Khali shared his thoughts on his big WWE debut:

“Vince said, ‘I want to debut you’ but he didn’t say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, ‘come to TV after WrestleMania.’ Same day, Michael Hayes said, ‘You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to ‘Kill The Undertaker.’ I was so happy. ‘He tried to explain and Vince said, ‘Yes! Kill him hard! Not easy.’ That moment was really great. All the world knew who was Great Khali. I want to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for making Great Khali. I appreciate Vince McMahon and WWE,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

Khali last wrestled under the WWE umbrella in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. He was a surprise entrant in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event. Unfortunately, the veteran was eliminated quickly from the bout.

Share your thoughts on Khali's look in the comments below!