The Great Khali sends a message to Roman Reigns after huge win at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns emerged victorious in a hard-fought Triple Threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan. After his win, Reigns was congratulated by The Great Khali.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to share a backstage photo with Reigns. Khali congratulated the reigning WWE Universal Champion on his triumphant victory.

Here is what The Great Khali shared on Instagram after Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania 37:

At WrestleMania 37, The Great Khali was also involved in a fun segment with Riddle and Rob Van Dam. The Original Bro ran into Khali and RVD ahead of his United States Championship defense against Sheamus. Khali advised Riddle to focus on his match against The Celtic Warrior.

Heading into WrestleMania 37, it could be argued that Roman Reigns certainly wasn't the favorite to retain the WWE Universal Championship under Triple Threat rules.

The Tribal Chief, however, once again proved why he is regarded as potentially the most resilient champion in WWE right now. Despite the numbers disadvantage, Reigns ended up pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time to walk out of WrestleMania as the Universal Champion.

After multiple interferences from his right-hand man Jey Uso, Reigns caught Edge with a spear and a Conchairto in the closing stages to get the pinfall victory. By the end of another historic WrestleMania, it was once again Reigns who stood tall to close out WWE's biggest annual show of the year.

With another big win in the books for Reigns, it now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him from here onwards. But, more importantly, it will be interesting to see which superstar is capable of taking the Universal Championship away from Reigns.